'All American: Homecoming' Showcases Life at a Fictional HBCU — Was It Filmed at a Real College?

Nkechi Okoro Carroll — who earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her master's degree from New York University — always dreamed of attending an HBCU. With Homecoming, she was able to make her dream a reality. Well, sort of.

“It’s sort of like this mecca of college experiences," she told Today of the HBCU college experience. Her vision for Bringston involved accurately and proudly bringing the realities of Atlanta's college scene to the small screen (even if her show is filmed in Cali).