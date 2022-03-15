Kelly Jenrette Teases Amara and Coach Marcus's Relationship in 'All American: Homecoming' (EXCLUSIVE)

The CW’s first season of All American: Homecoming has surpassed the expectations of viewers. Chronicling young tennis hopeful Simone Hicks’s (Geffri Maya) HBCU journey at Bringston University, the series shines a light on the importance of family, community, and perseverance.

While viewers faithfully tune in to watch Simone juggle being a student-athlete while maintaining her relationship with long-distance boyfriend Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling), her aunt, Professor Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette), has become the talk of social media.