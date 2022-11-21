When Will 'All American' Season 5 Be on Netflix? Here's What to Know

Since it appears that All American showrunners have upped the episode count as seasons pass, there is a high chance that All American Season 5 may have 21 episodes. Following the bi-weekly episode air date, it’s expected for the Season 5 finale to air on March 27, 2023. — with holidays taken into account.

Additionally, that means that Season 5 likely won’t be available on Netflix until April 3, 2023.