Will There Be a Season 5 of 'All American' on the CW? What's Next for the Show?

Season 5 of All American is still pending approval. If the ratings are anything to go by, fans have no reason to lose sleep over the lack of announcement.

Season 1 of All American premiered on Oct. 10, 2018, immediately garnering popularity among coming-of-age drama fans. Unlike some shows out there, All American seems to have garnered a loyal fan base early on, attracting a reported 670,000 viewers on average.

After a season of steady ratings, All American unexpectedly took off in Season 2.

The Season 2 premiere drew in a reported 880,000 viewers, with the rest of Season 2 attracting between a reported 640,000 and 780,000 people. Season 3 turned out to be an even bigger hit, reportedly alluring between 600,000 and a million viewers per episode. In other words: the show continues to become more and more popular.