The Future of an 'All American' Patriarch Is in Jeopardy After the Midseason Finale

Brent Jennings plays our favorite grandfather in quite a few series, so if he dies on All American, we could still see him again. He plays Eddie in Lodge 49, Charlie Carmichael in All Rise, and George in Insecure.

Will Olivia, Jordan, and Billy be tasked with caring for the family’s patriarch? Or will there be a funeral for the crew to sadly attend?

We won’t find out until Season 4 comes back in February.