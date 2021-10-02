Did CBS Renew 'All Rise' for Season 3? Here's What We Know

Back in May, it was announced that CBS had canceled their legal drama All Rise after only two seasons. The series was centered around the chaotic lives of judges, public defenders, and prosecutors as they worked with clerks, bailiffs, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amid a flawed legal process. Actress Simone Missick portrayed Judge Lola Carmichael.

All Rise’s second season was somewhat tainted by the firing of creator and co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood last winter following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct in the workplace.

Greg first came under fire after several writers of color had exited the show during the first season over the show’s portrayal of race and gender. Before being abruptly canceled, All Rise was one of the most popular legal dramas on the network. But it seems like it is not over for the show just yet, and there will be a Season 3. Did CBS renew the series ? Keep reading to find out if they did.

CBS did not renew 'All Rise' for Season 3.

CBS did not end up renewing All Rise for Season 3. However, right after the network canceled the show, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey began working to find the series a new home. Talks with the network OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network began three months after CBS decided not to move forward with a new season. OWN has officially closed a deal for a third season of the legal drama that will include 20 episodes.

The series is slated to air in 2022, and showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence will also return for Season 3. Dee was recruited to co-run All Rise after Greg was let go by the network but will be the sole showrunner for the new season. After the announcement of the show moving to OWN, the network's president, Tina Perry, said: “All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2" (per The Hollywood Reporter).

She continued, "Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike." Warner Bros. president Brett Paul also shared his enthusiasm about the show being renewed for Season 3.

He shared, “We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama. Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for Season 3."

