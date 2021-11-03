Why 'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis and His Fiancée Keep Their Relationship Under Wraps

Jay Ellis made his television debut as an uncredited extra in ABC’s Invasion in 2005 and went on to guest star on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and How I Met Your Mother before he was cast as the lead actor on The Game in 2013. Although the series came to an end in 2015, Jay’s career in entertainment was just getting started.

The same year, Jay joined the cast of Insecure as Lawrence and subsequently rose to icon status on Black Twitter. Although his onscreen romance with Issa Rae was an emotional rollercoaster, we were happy to be along for the ride.

But years before Lawrence began his years-long love affair with Issa, Jay Ellis met his one-day wife and mother of his daughter. The star appears alongside his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell to help Michelle Young find love in the Nov. 2 episode of The Bachelorette . But who is Jay Ellis 's own fiancée?

Who is Jay Ellis’s fiancée? Meet the ‘Insecure’ star’s one-day wife, Nina Seničar.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette is well-underway, and Michelle is bringing in reinforcements who know a thing or two about falling in love. While Glen is currently dating Gigi Paris, Jay and his longtime girlfriend Nina Seničar have been together since 2015.

The 35-year-old Serbian actress began acting in her early teens and later developed an extensive filmography of both American and Italian films and television shows. Nina also has a background in philanthropy and worked closely with Pangea Onlus, an international organization dedicated to helping women who have been victims of violent crimes.

Jay previously revealed that the two are engaged to be married, but has remained pretty tight-lipped about the details of their relationship. In the past, users on social media have criticized the actor for keeping his romance with Nina under wraps, which he addressed in a previous Breakfast Club interview.

“I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship, and that’s where I leave it,” Jay told the hosts. “I don’t really worry about anything else, and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on, so for me … a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.”