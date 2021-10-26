Amanda Seales Is in Hot Water After the Season 5 Premiere of 'Insecure'By Pretty Honore
For college alumni of color, Greek life has been big deal for decades. The National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the Divine 9, consists of nine Black fraternities and sororities that were founded in the early- to mid-1900s.
Today, these organizations are both sacred and sentimental to their members, which is exactly why Insecure actress Amanda Seales is under fire on social media. Her character, Tiffany DuBois, pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha in college. But is Amanda Seales an AKA in real life?
Is ‘Insecure’ actress Amanda Seales an AKA?
Although Amanda plays an AKA on screen, she confirmed that she is not and never has been part of any sorority in an Instagram story. She insisted, “I don’t know why people keep asking me if I'm a soror. I am not a soror, Tiffany is a soror.”
Amanda revealed that she attended Purchase College at the State University of New York, which “didn’t even have a chapter.” She explained, “And by the time I went to grad school, I was too involved in the Me Phi Me of it all.”
Not long after the Season 5 premiere of Insecure, Amanda received backlash from several members of Alpha Kappa Alpha. In the episode, Tiffany is seen wearing the organization’s letters and a pink and green Gucci dress, which didn’t go over well with many Greeks, prompting Amanda to address the issue online.
“Tiffany is a character on a TV show, I didn't write the character, I play the character. I’m not a soror, I’m an actress,” she told her 1.8 million followers. But this isn’t the first time the actress's career has been marred by controversy.
In the past, things seemingly got messy between her and her castmates. But do Amanda and Issa Rae have beef?
Do ‘Insecure’ stars Issa Rae and Amanda Seales have beef?
The cast of Insecure has had its share of ups and downs since the series premiere. Friendships, relationships, and situationships are called into question in Season 5, but fans of the show want to know what’s really going on behind the scenes.
In a 2020 episode of her podcast, Small Doses, Amanda claimed that she had been kicked out of an Emmys party by Issa’s publicist, Vanessa Anderson. The actress said that she was denied entry upon arrival after being told that her name wasn’t on the guest list. She ultimately tagged along with a friend, who escorted her inside.
But according to Amanda, she was promptly escorted back out by security.
Amanda mentioned her long-standing beef with Vanessa, but she still seems pretty chummy with the Insecure showrunner. While Issa never addressed Amanda’s claim publicly, another co-star chimed in on the incident.
In a tweet, Jay Ellis — who plays Lawrence — tweeted, “You can’t be a disrespectful a** human being and expect people to want to hang out with you. It’s quite simple. Sit it out.”
It’s unclear where the cast stands a year after the incident, but the Season 5 premiere reveals where their onscreen personas end up.
You can see Amanda Seales on new episodes of Insecure Sundays at 10 p.m EST on HBO.