Amanda Seales Is in Hot Water After the Season 5 Premiere of 'Insecure'

For college alumni of color, Greek life has been big deal for decades. The National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the Divine 9, consists of nine Black fraternities and sororities that were founded in the early- to mid-1900s.

Today, these organizations are both sacred and sentimental to their members, which is exactly why Insecure actress Amanda Seales is under fire on social media. Her character, Tiffany DuBois, pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha in college. But is Amanda Seales an AKA in real life?

“Tiffany is a character on a TV show, I didn't write the character, I play the character. I’m not a soror, I’m an actress,” she told her 1.8 million followers. But this isn’t the first time the actress's career has been marred by controversy.

Not long after the Season 5 premiere of Insecure, Amanda received backlash from several members of Alpha Kappa Alpha. In the episode, Tiffany is seen wearing the organization’s letters and a pink and green Gucci dress, which didn’t go over well with many Greeks, prompting Amanda to address the issue online.

Amanda revealed that she attended Purchase College at the State University of New York, which “didn’t even have a chapter.” She explained, “And by the time I went to grad school, I was too involved in the Me Phi Me of it all.”

Although Amanda plays an AKA on screen, she confirmed that she is not and never has been part of any sorority in an Instagram story. She insisted, “I don’t know why people keep asking me if I'm a soror. I am not a soror, Tiffany is a soror.”

Do ‘Insecure’ stars Issa Rae and Amanda Seales have beef?

The cast of Insecure has had its share of ups and downs since the series premiere. Friendships, relationships, and situationships are called into question in Season 5, but fans of the show want to know what’s really going on behind the scenes.

In a 2020 episode of her podcast, Small Doses, Amanda claimed that she had been kicked out of an Emmys party by Issa’s publicist, Vanessa Anderson. The actress said that she was denied entry upon arrival after being told that her name wasn’t on the guest list. She ultimately tagged along with a friend, who escorted her inside. But according to Amanda, she was promptly escorted back out by security.

Amanda mentioned her long-standing beef with Vanessa, but she still seems pretty chummy with the Insecure showrunner. While Issa never addressed Amanda’s claim publicly, another co-star chimed in on the incident.