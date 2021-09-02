Is Issa Rae's 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' Canceled or Renewed for Season 2?

The only thing we love more than a new series from Issa Rae is a new playlist, and the record company CEO gave us our entire lives on the soundtrack for Season 1 of Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

Although the show’s title is inspired by Frank Ocean’s "channel ORANGE" classic by the same name, the theme song, entitled “Gang Slide,” is performed by Los Angeles-born songwriter Blxst. Episodes of Sweet Life: Los Angeles also feature tracks from Roddy Rich, Dom Kennedy, and YBN Nahmir.