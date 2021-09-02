Is Issa Rae's 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' Canceled or Renewed for Season 2?By Pretty Honore
Sep. 1 2021, Published 9:30 p.m. ET
Reality TV has come a long way when it comes to representation. Gone are the days of Flavor of Love and The Real World, which have since been replaced with the Real Housewives and, most recently, HBO Max’s new reality series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles.
The first three episodes of the Issa Rae-produced series made their debut on the streaming surface on Aug. 19, and we are hooked. As we approach the Season 1 finale, fans are dying to know if Sweet Life: Los Angeles is renewed for Season 2. Here’s what we know so far.
Is ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ canceled or renewed for Season 2?
As of yet, it has not been confirmed whether Sweet Life: Los Angeles has been renewed for Season 2, but given Issa’s longstanding relationship with HBO, we probably won’t be forced to say goodbye to our favorite socialites anytime soon.
In addition to Sweet Life, Issa recently wrapped the final season of Insecure and is in the process of producing yet another HBO series, titled Rap Sh*t. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Issa revealed her inspiration for Sweet Life and shared details on the most recent trick she has up her sleeve.
She told EW of Sweet Life, “This idea came to my team and we discussed it. And just as an avid reality fan, I was like, 'Oh, I want to do this. I want to do my version of [MTV's] The Hills meets [BET's] Baldwin Hills.' I want to do Baldwin Hills with The Hills production quality and set it in South LA with an older group of people."
But it appears that Sweet Life isn’t the only reality show that Issa is adding to her roster. She is also in the midst of developing a series that documents the lives of wealthy Black teenagers. The details on the release dates for Rap Sh*t and her untitled reality series are yet to be determined, but the cast of Sweet Life: Los Angeles has given us more than enough content to hold us over.
The final three episodes of Season 1 are set to premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 2 and we’re sad to see them go. It will be at least another year before we see Amanda, Jordan, and Briana again. Luckily, we have the Sweet Life: Los Angeles soundtrack to keep us busy while we wait. But who sings the theme song?
Who sings the 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' theme song?
The only thing we love more than a new series from Issa Rae is a new playlist, and the record company CEO gave us our entire lives on the soundtrack for Season 1 of Sweet Life: Los Angeles.
Although the show’s title is inspired by Frank Ocean’s "channel ORANGE" classic by the same name, the theme song, entitled “Gang Slide,” is performed by Los Angeles-born songwriter Blxst. Episodes of Sweet Life: Los Angeles also feature tracks from Roddy Rich, Dom Kennedy, and YBN Nahmir.
The last three episodes of Sweet Life: Los Angeles will be available for streaming on HBO Max Sept. 2.