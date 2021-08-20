Meet the Cast of Issa Rae's New LA-Based Reality Show, 'Sweet Life'

Not long after graduating, former UCLA basketball player Jerrold Smith II took on a job as a coordinator and later as a marketing specialist for Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's media company, Westbrook.

Jerrold has been in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Des Vigne, for the last eight years. But are they ready to take the next step in their relationship? According to Cheryl, the answer is yes.