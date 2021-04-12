'Baldwin Hills' Star Gerren Taylor Died in Her Sleep at Just 30 Years Old

Gerren was spotted as a potential model by a talent scout when she was just 12 years old. Eventually, she became the youngest model to ever sign with the runway division of LA Models.

"[Gerren] has the height. She has the walk. And she looks natural, fresh, and beautiful," LA Models President Heinz Holba told CBS News in 2003. Her age was sometimes controversial, in part because it was often hidden from the clients she worked for.