Even Natasha Bedingfield Is Doing the TikTok Dance to Her Song “Unwritten”

According to BuzzFeed, TikTok user @escoupp uploaded the remix in February , titling it “Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P” and sharing dance moves for the “Èsco Challenge.”

And as countless other users tried out the choreography, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay got in on the craze, showing off energetic moves as he danced alongside daughter Tilly Ramsay in a video she shared on March 31 . “Dad got way into this one,” Tilly wrote in her caption.