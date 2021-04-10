Natasha Bedingfield's Husband Matt Is Her Personal "Pocketful of Sunshine"

In 2020 Natasha again spoke to People about her 2-year old son's brain tumor. She said her song "Together in This" really illustrated the family coming together when her son had multiple surgeries for an infection in his brain.

She also posted to Instagram at the time, saying, "Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions."