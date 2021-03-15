The TikTok "Now Look at This" Trend Has Absolutely No Deeper Meaning Whatsoever

It's no secret that there are a large number of internet trends that make absolutely no sense whatsoever or are just downright moronic and/or insulting to our entire species on a large scale.

Seeing as TikTok is the newest social media platform with the youngest collective user base on the internet, there are a great number of folks who are quick to criticize the strange fads taking place on the platform. You can add Kid Cudi to that list, like his thoughts on the "Now Look at This" trend.