Can You Guess Which Diabolical Historical Figure the Amazon Logo Looked Like?

The Amazon logo on the mobile Amazon icon that’s been sitting on many of our phones for years now changed for the first time back in January after five years of being a shopping cart. Now, the Amazon logo has changed again.

The first time the logo changed, the Amazon executives wanted it to resemble the Amazon boxes we receive when we order a package. So, it had the classic Amazon smiley arrow on a tan square with some blue scraggly tape above it. Many web users, however, noticed a resemblance to a certain historical figure: Adolf Hitler. So, the Amazon logo has changed again .

Amazon changed its logo twice due to criticism the first time.

Once people saw the Amazon logo’s resemblance to Hitler, they couldn’t unsee it. But why did it look like that in the first place? An Amazon spokesperson said, “Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep.”

Man, now, whenever I look at the new #Amazon app logo, I think of Hitler. — Ian Crossland (@IanCrossland) March 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

They wanted the new logo to excite its users, but they were definitely excited in a different way. Many were tweeting about Amazon’s change with some pretty comical perspectives. One user tweeted, “My parents use Amazon nearly every day. They’re going to be lost for the next few days. When they ask where Amazon’s gone, I’ll tell them to look for the cardboard Hitler…”

Amazon’s app logo looked a little like Hitler 😅 so they’ve quietly changed it😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4T2yERML1C — Lumumba wa Eduvast (@e_lumumba) March 6, 2021

