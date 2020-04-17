Is 'Insecure's Condola About to Become Issa Dee's New Best Friend?

Chic, elegant, ambitious, and stable are some of the words that come to mind when describing Insecure’s newest character, Condola.

After meeting Condola at Tiffany’s baby shower, Issa taps her for help getting Issa's block party off the ground. The two hit it off and a genuine friendship seemed to be flourishing between them, until they found out that Condola was dating Issa’s ex-boyfriend.