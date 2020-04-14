Chris D'Elia Impersonates Drunk People, but the Comedian Is Sober For Life

While a number of comedians abstain from alcohol because they drank too much in their youth, such as John Mulaney or Russell Brand , Chris is an anomaly — he never drank much alcohol to begin with. In a Reddit AMA , in which fans asked the comedian all kinds of questions, someone inquired about his sobriety, and he basically explained that he was never interested in drinking, unlike his sober comedian counterparts.

"I never really 'decided' it so to speak. I just never have done drugs or drank. Very odd I know. Just never have. Don't really know why haha," the comedian responded in the AMA... so that basically explains it.

Because of Chris' goofy demeanor, however, fans often accuse him of being intoxicated during his performances, and unsurprisingly, he often tells them off, like in the thread below.