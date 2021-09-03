Issa Rae Explains the Real Reason Why 'Insecure' Is Ending After 5 Seasons

The love affair between Lawrence and Issa finally came full circle in the final episodes of Season 4 of Insecure when their fairytale ended just as quickly as it began after Lawrence discovered that he is expecting a baby with his ex, Condola . We’ve waited an entire year to see how their love story unfolds, but executive producer Issa Rae recently dropped a bomb on fans.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Issa unveiled the teaser for the fifth season of the beloved series and confirmed that it would be the final season ever. We're not crying — you are. We’ve spent the last five years growing to know and love Issa, Molly (played by Yvonne Orji), Tiffany (played by Amanda Seales), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), along with every single one of their potential love interests.

With so much left of their stories to be told, fans are wondering — why is Insecure ending, anyway?