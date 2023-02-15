Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Source: FOX Medusa on 'The Masked Singer' Who Is Medusa on 'The Masked Singer?' All the Clues We Have So Far By Kelly Corbett Feb. 15 2023, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Get your thinking caps on! The Masked Singer is back with a new slew of costumed crooners. In this reality singing competition, which started in 2019, the judges and audience try to figure out which celebrities are behind these elaborate costumes through their performances as well as the clues they share about themselves along the way. During the Season 9 premiere on Feb. 15, we meet Mustang, Gnome, and Medusa, who each perform a song.

Already, we've shared our clues and guesses for Mustang here and for Gnome here. But what about Medusa? They surely have a stunning costume. Here's everything we know so far about their identity.

Source: FOX Host Nick Cannon and Medusa on 'The Masked Singer'

Medusa on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

What do we know about Medusa so far? Well, Medusa is one of the most decorated characters this season. They exude elegance with their scaly bodysuit that's adorned with colorful jewels and purple and gold accents. But at the same time, they also have serpentines stemming from their head and their hips. What a fierce detail!

These distinct styles blended together into one costume could signify that this person has two different professional identities. Perhaps they are a multi-hyphenate actor and singer? Or maybe an athlete with an acting career? We also know that Medusa is a figure from Greek mythology, which could mean this person could possibly have roots in Greece.

Also, Mustang and Gnome seem to tower over Medusa when all on stage together. This could be a major clue about Medusa's height.

Source: FOX Mustang, Gnome, and Medusa on 'The Masked Singer'

Medusa on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Medusa mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Leading up to the premiere, the Instagram account for The Masked Singer shared a teaser clip that featured Medusa. It didn't offer any obvious clues, but that didn't stop fans from guessing Medusa's identity. "Victoria Justice or Mary J. Blige," opined one user. Another fan seconded her guess of Victoria but claimed that if it was Mary J. you would be able to see her chest through the costume.

Source: Getty Images Mary J. Blige, Victoria Justice, China Anne McClain

"I’m guessing maybe China Anne McClain since it kinda looks like Uma," wrote another user, nodding to China's character Uma in the Disney Channel films Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. Overall, most fans seemed to believe that Medusa was a famed female singer. A total powerhouse! One user even guessed Janet Jackson. However, do we actually know that Medusa is a female?

It seems like most folks assumed Medusa was a female, as the figure from Greek mythology is. But there's always a chance that we could be reading into this too much. As one user wrote: "Watch it be a dude while everyone [is] guessing chicks."

So, who is Medusa on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…