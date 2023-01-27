Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Moses Martin, and Blythe Danner One of Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Is Now a Model! Details on Apple and Moses Now By Katherine Stinson Jan. 26 2023, Published 10:43 p.m. ET

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow broke the internet (way before the Kardashians) by naming her firstborn daughter Apple? Well, guess who's all grown up now? (Feel old yet?) All jokes aside, Gwyneth Paltrow's kids are thriving in a world where, well, they're Gwyneth Paltrow's kids. So, what are Apple and Moses Martin up to these days? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple at LIVE 8 in 2005

Gwyneth's first kid, Apple Martin, is now a model.

Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow's first child with her ex-husband Chris Martin (he's in this band nobody has ever heard of called Coldplay), is now a professional model in her own right. Now 18 years old, Apple made her Paris Fashion Week debut walking the runway for the Chanel show. Would you expect anything less from Gwyneth Paltrow's firstborn? (Cue the nepo baby discussions in 3...2...1...)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Gett Images Apple Martin at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023

To make Apple's modeling career even more impressive, the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week was actually her modeling debut, according to a People report.

Apple has also been attending college in New York City. Gwyneth posted a picture of her shopping excursion with her daughter in NYC back in November 2022, where the mother-daughter duo likely spent thousands of dollars during their outing to Bergdorf Goodman.

Article continues below advertisement

What about Gwyneth's second child, Moses Martin?

Lest we forget, Gwyneth Paltrow has another child with ex Chris Martin, a son named Moses. Born in 2006, Moses is currently 16 years old. According to another report by People, Moses seems to be following in his rockstar dad's footsteps, having expressed an interest in singing and playing the guitar.

While Gwyneth Paltrow was appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Moses hopped in and told Jimmy that, "I'm really into music. ... Right now, I'd say I'm playing guitar the most; it used to be piano for a while, and now I'm doing guitar lessons again."

Article continues below advertisement

Apple and Moses have both been featured on Coldplay's album "Music of the Spheres."