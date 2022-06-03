Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband May Have Written or Produced Some of Your Favorite TV Shows

Celebrity relationships are always under close scrutiny, which can ultimately either lead to, or magnify, one's problems. Just ask J. Lo and Ben Affleck about what happened with them when they originally began dating and everyone started going nuts over "Bennifer" the first time around.

There are some celebs, like Jake Johnson, who keep their personal lives very private, which seems to work perfectly for him. There are other celebs who hope to share the exploration of their relationships with others, like Gwyneth Paltrow, who has some pretty amazing things to say about her husband, Brad Falchuk.