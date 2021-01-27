Jake Johnson and His Wife Don't Like to Share the Particulars of Their Marriage

Jake Johnson and His Wife Don't Like to Share the Particulars of Their MarriageBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
We're living in a day and age where social media is being used to fast-track individuals to celebrity without really ... earning said celebrity. As crotchety and old-fogey as it might sound, it's kind of hard to take certain "influencers" seriously who lip-sync videos while wearing makeup or just look cute while wearing trendy streetwear.
And then there are people who air out their dumpster-fire lives for profit, but Jake Johnson and his wife are the opposite of that.
Not that much is known about Jake Johnson's wife, Erin Payne.
First here's what we know: She's a pretty darn talented artist. New American Paintings awarded her the Reader's Choice Award in 2012, which earned her work a spot at the NEXT ART CHICAGO fair. Most of her online correspondence is about her work and painting process. In an interview posted by Not-a-Mer-Gentleman, she got into when she decided she'd become a painter.
"I had pursued a lot of different interests including art in undergrad. It was during the time after school that I realized art was the only thing that I was willing to sacrifice comfort and money for. It also allowed me to pursue all of my interests within it. I was hooked."
When asked, "Who or what is your inspiration?" Erin replied by saying, "I'm inspired by hard work and dedication to one's dreams, as well as the humility to grow and evolve. My husband embodies all of these qualities."
She also said that her husband "is actually a very good ceramic sculptor," too.
The couple is notoriously tight-lipped about the ins and outs of their relationship. In an interview with Glamour, Jake didn't really give out many details when it comes to his and Erin's union, simply stating that they had been together for "a while." When pressed to further explain how long "a while" is, Jake only stated, "My business is personal."
He did however say something exceedingly sweet when asked if it's more important to get married at "the right timing" or when you've found "the right girl."
Jake had this to say: "I think it's the right girl. I think you can meet the right girl at the wrong time, and it gets screwed up. If you meet the right girl at the wrong time, that girl has to be the most understanding person in the world because there's going to be a lot more bumps in the road."
He continued, "And, hey, it might be the right time for the guy and not for the girl, but if it's not the right time for one of them, and the other one tries to control that, it's not gonna have a happy ending. Both people have to be ready, and they might not think they're ready ... that's why I think it's the right girl first."
Jake Johnson gave a little more insight into their relationship dynamics when discussing 'Drinking Buddies.'
Particularly when it comes to the dynamic of a couple when one person drinks and the other doesn't, Jake had some advice for others.
"Listen, my wife doesn't drink," he said. "I don't think a girl's desire to drink or not has any effect on guys. At all. I don't think a girl's party attitude or non-party attitude — most guys I know, we all have a group of guys we party with. And we party together for a long time. When I get together with my male party guys, we party. My wife doesn't come with us. She's invited, but she has no interest. I don't need her there. It's not like my wife and I are going to do keg stands together."
"Now, if somebody was against drinking [period], that's something altogether different because a guy thinks, I don't want them to judge me or be a buzzkill to my night," he said. "But if it's somebody who just doesn't do a lot of drinking or it's not a big priority to them, what happens obviously is that if you're out and a guy has two drinks, they'll change for the night and loosen up."
"And if the other person gets that look on their face like, 'Ugh, this is annoying' while they're getting drunk, then that's the disconnect. The disconnect isn't that she didn't want to drink, it's that now we're not on the same page," he concluded.
Jake and Erin also have two children: twin daughters who they had around 2014, which is what can be gathered from a 2020 interview with Us Weekly when he dished out on how he got his six-year-old kiddos to eat food: by presenting it to them as if they're judges on a cooking show complete with their own ranking system. If the food is good, extra sauce. If they didn't enjoy it, they'll say the sauce is bad.