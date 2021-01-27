Jake Johnson and His Wife Don't Like to Share the Particulars of Their Marriage

And then there are people who air out their dumpster-fire lives for profit, but Jake Johnson and his wife are the opposite of that.

We're living in a day and age where social media is being used to fast-track individuals to celebrity without really ... earning said celebrity. As crotchety and old-fogey as it might sound, it's kind of hard to take certain "influencers" seriously who lip-sync videos while wearing makeup or just look cute while wearing trendy streetwear.

Not that much is known about Jake Johnson's wife, Erin Payne.

First here's what we know: She's a pretty darn talented artist. New American Paintings awarded her the Reader's Choice Award in 2012, which earned her work a spot at the NEXT ART CHICAGO fair. Most of her online correspondence is about her work and painting process. In an interview posted by Not-a-Mer-Gentleman, she got into when she decided she'd become a painter.

"I had pursued a lot of different interests including art in undergrad. It was during the time after school that I realized art was the only thing that I was willing to sacrifice comfort and money for. It also allowed me to pursue all of my interests within it. I was hooked." When asked, "Who or what is your inspiration?" Erin replied by saying, "I'm inspired by hard work and dedication to one's dreams, as well as the humility to grow and evolve. My husband embodies all of these qualities."



She also said that her husband "is actually a very good ceramic sculptor," too. The couple is notoriously tight-lipped about the ins and outs of their relationship. In an interview with Glamour, Jake didn't really give out many details when it comes to his and Erin's union, simply stating that they had been together for "a while." When pressed to further explain how long "a while" is, Jake only stated, "My business is personal."

He did however say something exceedingly sweet when asked if it's more important to get married at "the right timing" or when you've found "the right girl." Jake had this to say: "I think it's the right girl. I think you can meet the right girl at the wrong time, and it gets screwed up. If you meet the right girl at the wrong time, that girl has to be the most understanding person in the world because there's going to be a lot more bumps in the road."

Crying because I'm not Jake Johnson's wife. — 𝔸𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕖 (@rollerride) April 9, 2013

