Your Guide to All of the 'New Girl' Holiday Episodes

Though the Fox comedy series New Girl came to an end in the spring of 2018, viewers are catching up or rewatching the series in droves on Netflix.

There's something incredibly comforting about Schmidt's (Max Greenfield) unique word pronunciations, Jess Day's (Zooey Deschanel) never-faltering optimism, Nick Miller's (Jake Johnson) attempts to write another Julius Pepperwood novel, and Winston's tender relationship with his cat, Furguson.