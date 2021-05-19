Gwyneth Paltrow Sued After Candle That Smells Like Her Crotch Explodes

There are tons of celebrities who've managed to leverage their fame and notoriety into successful businesses, but how they go about creating said products is a little different. Jessica Alba's Honest Company brand of baby products has become absolutely enormous; Ryan Reynolds was able to grow Aviation Gin into a huge venture as well. Of course, there's Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous Goop brand , which has been the butt of endless jokes, and even more so now after a candle allegedly exploded.

Here's the story: A Goop candle (purportedly) explodes. Yes, "that" candle.

If you're familiar with Goop, then you know that Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand has been known to offer its fair share of unorthodox products, including a candle that's been designed to smell like the actress' vagina. Texas resident Colby Watson probably must've wanted his bedroom to be filled with this specific aroma, because he had it burning right on his bedside table.

Watson alleges that the candle exploded all on its own, leaving his table with a "black burn ring," and that the candle jar was "charred and black," as per The Guardian. While Watson hasn't reported that there were any injuries incurred as a result of the reported explosion, his reps are stating "through no fault of their own, [our client] bought defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles."

Watson is seeking $5 million in compensation as per the lawsuit. Goop has denied Watson's claims, deeming the lawsuit completely "frivolous" and "an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell," a Goop spokesperson reportedly told NBC News.

The spokesperson for the company reportedly stated, "Here, Heretic – the brand that supplies the candle – has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing." This isn't the first time someone has made the claim of Goop candles exploding, either. Jody Thompson, a woman who received one of the candles as a prize in a work quiz, says that "all hell was unleashed" after lighting it just two times.

"A few minutes after I lit the candle, it exploded. Flames roared half a meter out of the jar and bits of molten wax flew out as it fizzed and spat. We couldn’t get near it to blow it out as the flames were so ferocious, and we didn’t want to throw water on it for fear of splashing molten wax everywhere. Luckily, I had placed it on concrete, at the base of what was once a fireplace."

"Thankfully, after what seemed like an age, but was probably no more than five minutes, the flames subsided and I could blow the candle out. The charred jar and melted label were testament to how hot it had become," she said, per The Guardian. Goop told People that there were instructions to using the candle: "We’re in touch with the woman to see if she followed the specific fire safety instructions included with the candle, such as trimming the wick and not burning it for more than two hours."

The candle also comes with a caution label on its website: "WARNING: BURN CANDLE WITHIN SIGHT. KEEP AWAY FROM THINGS THAT CATCH FIRE. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. TRIM WICK TO 1/8” BEFORE EVERY LIGHTING. PLACE ON A STABLE, HEAT RESISTANT SURFACE. KEEP WAX POOL FREE OF DEBRIS. DO NOT BURN FOR MORE THAN TWO HOURS AT A TIME. ALLOW GLASS TO COOL COMPLETELY BEFORE HANDLING."