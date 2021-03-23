Gwyneth Paltrow's Family Helped Shape the Person She Is Today

Whether she's shining in Hollywood or creative-directing the next Goop shoot, Gwyneth Paltrow has proven over time that she excels at virtually whatever she puts her mind to. The award-winning actress has enjoyed quite a successful run in the limelight, and a lot of her success and the way she has carried herself over the years can be attributed to her family.

So, who exactly are they? Here's a breakdown of what we know about Gwyneth's siblings, parents, husband, and how their intertwined relationships make up the individual she has become today.

The Good Night, which was his directorial debut, actually starred Gwyneth and helped him gain the level of notoriety that he enjoys to this day. Throughout their lives, Gwyneth and Jake have been fairly supportive of one another and have what can only be assumed to be a rock solid relationship.

Gwyneth's younger brother, Jake Paltrow, is also fairly acclaimed in the world of film. A director, screenwriter, and actor, Jake has worked on the likes of The Good Night, Young Ones, NYPD Blue, and Boardwalk Empire.

Despite his early passing, Gwyneth is quick to reflect on the impactful nature of her relationship with Bruce. She claimed in a video for Harper's Bazaar that he actually is the reason she became such a foodie: "My dad was the one who got me into food. He was an extreme foodie."

Tragically, Bruce died in 2002 from pneumonia that developed due to a longstanding battle with throat cancer. In the years since his passing, to keep his memory alive, Blythe and Gwyneth have gotten particularly involved with the Oral Cancer Foundation , which bears a special memorial dedicated to Bruce on its site.

A family comprised wholly of actors, Gwyneth's parents, Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, were integral in who she became as she grew older. Bruce and Blythe met during the peaks of their respective careers in the late 1960s and began a relationship. The pair had Gwyneth, their first child, in 1972.

Gwyneth and her husband Brad Falchuk have an interesting relationship.

Gwyneth and Brad first announced their engagement in January 2018 and have since gone on to enjoy a happy and healthy marriage. However, the terms in which they make their relationship work are a bit unconventional.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Gwyneth explained that the couple actually doesn't live together all the time. She claimed that the couple live together four days a week at her house, and then Brad lives at his house with his children from a previous relationship the other three days a week. According to the actress (and her relationship counselor), this is a good way to keep the marriage "fresh."