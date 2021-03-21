'Charmed' Actress Melonie Diaz Was Positively Glowing in Her Pregnancy Reveal

Film and television actress Melonie Diaz snagged the lead role of Mel Vera in the CW Charmed reboot in 2018, and she's been happily casting spells ever since. The latest scoop on Melonie suggests that she could not only be a powerful sorceress but a mother-to-be as well. Fans are excited for her potential first child and want to know if she's pregnant.

Reddit users theorize that Melonie's pregnancy will not be written into the show because Melonie's character Mel isn't in a serious enough relationship to suddenly reveal a pregnancy. That said, this is only a theory, and fans could be in for a surprise.

There is some question about whether Melonie's pregnancy will be written into Charmed — much like actress Holly Marie Combs' pregnancy was written into Season 6 of the original Charmed show.

"This past year has been an odd but eventful one for us. We eloped during the beginning of the pandemic and now we are adding a new member to our little family. Feeling grateful and hopeful for the future," she captioned a mirror selfie featuring herself, her bump, and the dad-to-be.

The actress had been carefully posting photos from only the waist up to her Instagram in recent weeks, but on March 14, 2021, Melonie posted an Instagram photo of herself and husband Octavio Genera. The couple had been engaged since July 2019 , but decided to elope mid-pandemic. This will be their first child together.

When is Melonie Diaz's due date?

Despite the recent announcement of her pregnancy, it seems Melonie has been pregnant for quite a while. She has been continuing to film, setting locations to her photos in Vancouver, Canada, where most CW shows are filmed. Activist Zulay Henao even commented "Yes ma'am!! How far along are you?" on one of her posts, but so far, Melonie has been keeping a tight lip.

Fans are beyond excited for Melonie, and have taken to Twitter to wish her all the best. "I'm so happy for them!! She's just glowing!" says one fan, while another says, "Congratulations, a picture of pure happiness." While there are a few fans worried about when Melonie is taking maternity leave since she appears to be pretty far along, most are overjoyed!

If fans had to guess, Melonie's been posting full-body photos pretty sparsely since September 2020. If you do the math, that might indicate she was about six months along at the time of her pregnancy announcement. (However, some things are best kept private, so we're happy she's happy.)