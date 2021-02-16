From a Vagina-Scented Candle to a Vibrator Necklace, These Are the Most Ridiculous Goop Products

But, if you're interested in channeling your inner Gwyneth, just be prepared to drop some serious cash.

Though Gwyneth Paltrow "semi-retired" from acting, the Oscar-winner continues to keep fans entertained with her lifestyle brand, Goop. Launched in 2008, the health and wellness website features articles and items that you can purchase to supposedly help with your overall well-being.

Since Goop's inception, the controversial wellness site has launched and promoted a slew of products that are sure head-turners, not just for their high price points, like the $75 "vagina-scented" candle, but also for the pseudoscience claims that have been made about the products. Let's face it: Not many celebrity enthusiasts will ever forget about the infamous Jade egg lawsuit.

While it's hard not to praise Goop for its experimental methodology when it comes to health and wellness, we also can't help but roll our eyes at some of the more ridiculous products found on the website...and their price points!