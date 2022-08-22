Will Selena Gomez Make a Cameo in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2? BFF Francia Raisa Says ... (EXCLUSIVE)
What's a better way for best friends to bond than by making a cameo in each other's hit Hulu shows?
OK, obviously most besties just meet up for happy hour cocktails, but longtime friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez would totally make fans' dreams come true if they made cameos in each other's hit Hulu shows. Francia is currently filming How I Met Your Father Season 2, while Selena's show, Only Murders in the Building, is wrapping up its second season.
In an exclusive interview with Francia, Distractify couldn't help but ask the actress about the possibility of Selena making a cameo in How I Met Your Father Season 2 and the likelihood of Francia appearing in Only Murders in the Building.
What celebrity cameos can we expect from 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2?
Although Francia couldn't exactly spoil the possibility of a Selena How I Met Your Father cameo, she did dish to Distractify that the thought had crossed their minds.
"That is an idea. And [Selena] and I have dabbled on it," she teased. "So let's see if it comes true. I don't know. I mean, we definitely have wanted to work together before and, you know, we both talked about being on comedies on Hulu, how fun that is, and to do a little switcheroo would be a moment, wouldn't it? Let the people talk."
Though Francia mostly remained tight-lipped on if her longtime friend would guest star on the show, she did reveal that Season 2 will have some "really fun guest stars." She also joked that she "wouldn't know what to do with herself" if Jason Segel returned as Marshall.
"That's the one person I have been very open about since Season 1. And now I actually don't want him to come because I'm sure he knows," she said. "And I'm going to hide and turn red."
Another dream guest star? Francia told Distractify that she'd love to work with Mark Ruffalo on an episode.
Another famous Selena already appeared in 'HIMYF' Season 1.
Francia was nearly brought to tears when she saw a shirt she got to wear as Valentina in the pilot episode of How I Met Your Father. The shirt in question featured the late Selena Quintanilla, the legendary queen of Tejano music (fun fact — Selena Gomez was actually named after the late singer).
According to Francia, the How I Met Your Father Season 1 costume designer knew she'd like the Selena shirt, but he didn't anticipate the onset of emotions it would bring when Francia wore it onscreen.
"The fact that I got to stand out there and reflect someone that I actually looked up to growing up in this new chapter of my life is awesome," she said. "When the show came out, and you know, every Latina felt the same way I hit [the costume designer] up. I was like, 'Do you see the feedback we're getting? Because [it's] incredible!'"
Francia dreams of inspiring other women with her career, much like Selena Q inspired her when she was younger. "I'm in such a confident place in my life as a woman, that I hope that a lot of other people, now that I'm sharing it, grow from that and, as far as my career being a Latina, and you know ... see that there's hope ... for their own future, not to give up and just to keep striving!" she said.
You can stream Season 1 of How I Met Your Father now on Hulu.