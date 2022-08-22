Will Selena Gomez Make a Cameo in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2? BFF Francia Raisa Says ... (EXCLUSIVE)

What's a better way for best friends to bond than by making a cameo in each other's hit Hulu shows?

OK, obviously most besties just meet up for happy hour cocktails, but longtime friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez would totally make fans' dreams come true if they made cameos in each other's hit Hulu shows. Francia is currently filming How I Met Your Father Season 2, while Selena's show, Only Murders in the Building, is wrapping up its second season.