What Happened to the Captain on 'How I Met Your Father'? His Ending Explained

Thankfully, Marshall had never to fear. Lily was loyal to him and him alone, and the positive pregnancy test meant he was going to be a father, again.

Meanwhile, it turned out the Captain was engaged to Becky, Robin's co-anchor on Come on, Get up New York! (It appears that the Captain and Ted had the same taste in blondes because Ted also briefly dated Becky before the Captain proposed to her.) However, if the opening scene of How I Met Your Mother Episode 9 is any indication, the Captain is also quite the philanderer.