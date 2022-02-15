Has 'How I Met Your Father' Been Renewed for Season 2?By Katherine Stinson
Feb. 15 2022, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Kids, this is the tale of how Sophie's (Hilary Duff) love story got renewed for a second season. How I Met Your Father is a Hulu spinoff series of How I Met Your Mother. This time around it's an older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) telling her son the story of how she met his father.
Younger Sophie is a 30-year-old New Yorker doing her best to find love in the city that never sleeps. Older Sophie teased to her son that she met his father the night of Sid's (Suraj Sharma) engagement party. So far, that means the candidates are Jesse (Chris Lowell), Drew (Josh Peck), or Ian (Daniel Augustin). Could there be another father candidate in Sophie's future? Do we have another season to look forward to in order to find out?
Will there be a second season of 'How I Met Your Father'?
Good news How I Met Your Father fans! Hulu has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season. Not only that but Season 2 will have 20 episodes in total. That's definitely a season episode upgrade from the first season's 10 episode count.
As of Feb. 15, 2022, there are six episodes out of Season 1 of How I Met Your Father. Given the once-a-week episode release schedule, that means that the Season 1 finale will drop on Hulu on March 15, 2022. So do we have any details on when Season 2 will premiere?
When will 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 premiere?
Let's address Hilary Duff's Instagram for clues about Season 2 filming. Hilary was super on point with giving fans behind-the-scenes content when she was on-set filming How I Met Your Father Season 1.
She posted selfies with Josh Peck, teasing the Disney Channel/Nickelodeon crossover on How I Met Your Father that fans didn't even realize they desperately needed and deserved. Hilary also captioned another old pic with Kim Cattrall, captioning it, "When Kim Cattrall said yes, I screamed."
Given Hilary's dedication to delivering quality How I Met Your Father content on social media, we think it's safe to say that Season 2 of the Hulu comedy hasn't started filming yet. She posted on Feb. 15, 2022, with a pic of the How I Met Your Father cast, captioning the pic, "HAPPY NEWS! Surprise! You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!"
Given Hilary's lack of Season 2 BTS content and the fact that Hulu so recently announced that Season 2 has been renewed, it's safe to say that Season 2 filming hasn't started yet. However, hopefully, this Season 2 renewal bodes well for the future of How I Met Your Father. After all, How I Met Your Mother has 9 seasons to be ... wait for it ... legend-dairy!
Stream How I Met Your Father now on Hulu. New episodes drop every Tuesday.