Has 'How I Met Your Father' Been Renewed for Season 2?

Given Hilary's lack of Season 2 BTS content and the fact that Hulu so recently announced that Season 2 has been renewed, it's safe to say that Season 2 filming hasn't started yet. However, hopefully, this Season 2 renewal bodes well for the future of How I Met Your Father. After all, How I Met Your Mother has 9 seasons to be ... wait for it ... legend-dairy!

Stream How I Met Your Father now on Hulu. New episodes drop every Tuesday.