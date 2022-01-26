Jesse's Ex-Girlfriend on 'How I Met Your Father' Is Played by THIS Iconic 'Gossip Girl' Star

Jesse's Ex-Girlfriend on 'How I Met Your Father' Is Played by THIS Iconic 'Gossip Girl' StarBy Katherine Stinson
Jan. 26 2022, Published 6:46 p.m. ET
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for How I Met Your Father.
Did you catch an iconic Gossip Girl star that appeared in the first episode of How I Met Your Father? Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf (aka the queen of the Upper East Side) for all six seasons of the OG Gossip Girl, was hiding in plain sight during the pilot episode.
Don't worry about having to go back and rewatch the entire episode to try to spot Leighton. We'll explain what character she plays, her significance in the series, and if we have any details on if she's returning for future episodes.
Alexa, who plays Jesse's ex-girlfriend that rejected his proposal?
During the comedic chaos that was Episode 1, Sophie (Hilary Duff) meets Jesse (Chris Lowell). Jesse is straight up cynical about love. But once Sophie realizes why, she understands Jesse's reasoning a bit more. He recently went viral for a failed proposal to his girlfriend and bandmate, Meredith.
We briefly get to see the video (right around the 13:45 mark, for anyone who wants to go back and watch). In it, we see Jesse get down on one knee while their band is in front of a live audience. Unfortunately, Meredith quickly rejects him and attempts to leave the stage. Several members of the audience gasp, while another mutters, "What a loser." To cap everything off, Jesse falls off the stage at the end of the video.
Jesse groans to Sophie about how Meredith took his cat and is now recording her first solo album in Europe, while he's known all around town as "Mr. Proposal Fail." (Apparently, even Michelle Obama liked the clip on Twitter.)
Even though the video was all of 15 seconds, savvy viewers noticed right away that it was Leighton Meester who portrayed the heartbreaker in question. If you ask us, that was not nearly enough time to appreciate the actress in the role. (Huge Leighton stans here!) We have to wonder: Will she be returning to How I Met Your Father in the future?
Leighton Meester will return for more episodes of 'How I Met Your Father.'
According to a report from Decider, Leighton will appear again as Meredith in future episodes of How I Met Your Father. Of course, there's no word on how many episodes she'll be in or in what capacity. Will she return Jesse's Girl back to Jesse? (That's what he named his rescue cat, btw). Could Meredith come home to New York City in an attempt to win Jesse back, i.e. proposal rejection regrets? There's a lot of potential plot possibilities for Leighton's character.
While Leighton's character is sure to bring the romantic drama, offscreen, Leighton is happily married to fellow actor Adam Brody. The wed in a private ceremony in February 2014 and have since welcomed a daughter and a son.
Tune in for all new episodes of How I Met Your Father every Tuesday on Hulu, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for Leighton!