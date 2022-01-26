Jesse's Ex-Girlfriend on 'How I Met Your Father' Is Played by THIS Iconic 'Gossip Girl' Star

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for How I Met Your Father.

Did you catch an iconic Gossip Girl star that appeared in the first episode of How I Met Your Father? Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf (aka the queen of the Upper East Side) for all six seasons of the OG Gossip Girl, was hiding in plain sight during the pilot episode.

Don't worry about having to go back and rewatch the entire episode to try to spot Leighton. We'll explain what character she plays, her significance in the series, and if we have any details on if she's returning for future episodes.