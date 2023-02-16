Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of The Masked Singer.
Season 9 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Feb. 15, 2023, and with it came new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked.
Those following along at home may need a refresher on who has been revealed so far and who is still remaining. The good news is we're keeping a running list of the reveals (and our best guesses in the meantime) for each mystery singer.
The Gnome — Dick Van Dyke
The Gnome was revealed to be none other than 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke, who is best known for his role in the musical Mary Poppins.
He was the first contestant eliminated in Season 9 of The Masked Singer.
The Mustang — Sara Evans
Mustang slayed Rihanna's "Diamonds" in the Battle Royale, but it wasn't enough to save her.
Ultimately, she was unmasked and was revealed to be country singer Sara Evans. "I love the show and I don't think there's enough country artists represented," Sara said of her decision to come on the show. "I have three children and we're going to watch it together."
Who is Medusa on the 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Polar Bear on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Night Owl on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Axolotl on 'The Masked Singer?'
Who is Doll on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Squirrel on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is UFO on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Mantis on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Jackalope on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is California Roll on 'The Masked Singer?'
Who is Dandelion on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Fairy on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is French Hen on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Moose on 'The Masked Singer'?
