Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Source: FOX Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 (SPOILERS) By Distractify Staff Feb. 15 2023, Published 9:03 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of The Masked Singer. Season 9 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Feb. 15, 2023, and with it came new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked.

Article continues below advertisement

Those following along at home may need a refresher on who has been revealed so far and who is still remaining. The good news is we're keeping a running list of the reveals (and our best guesses in the meantime) for each mystery singer. Keep reading to get the latest updates!

The Gnome — Dick Van Dyke

Source: FOX

The Gnome was revealed to be none other than 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke, who is best known for his role in the musical Mary Poppins. He was the first contestant eliminated in Season 9 of The Masked Singer.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mustang — Sara Evans

Mustang slayed Rihanna's "Diamonds" in the Battle Royale, but it wasn't enough to save her. Ultimately, she was unmasked and was revealed to be country singer Sara Evans. "I love the show and I don't think there's enough country artists represented," Sara said of her decision to come on the show. "I have three children and we're going to watch it together."

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Medusa on the 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Medusa hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Rock Lobster hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Polar Bear on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Polar Bear hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Night Owl on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Night Owl hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Axolotl on 'The Masked Singer?'

Source: FOX

Axolotl hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Doll on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Doll hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Squirrel on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Squirrel hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Macaw hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is UFO on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

UFO hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mantis on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Mantis hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jackalope on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

Jackalope hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is California Roll on 'The Masked Singer?'

Source: FOX

California Roll hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Dandelion on 'The Masked Singer'?

Dandelion hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Fairy on 'The Masked Singer'?

Fairy hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer'?

Gargoyle hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is French Hen on 'The Masked Singer'?

Source: FOX

French Hen hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Moose on 'The Masked Singer'?