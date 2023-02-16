Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer
the masked singer
Source: FOX

Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 (SPOILERS)

Distractify Staff - Author
By

Feb. 15 2023, Published 9:03 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of The Masked Singer.

Season 9 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Feb. 15, 2023, and with it came new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked.

Article continues below advertisement

Those following along at home may need a refresher on who has been revealed so far and who is still remaining. The good news is we're keeping a running list of the reveals (and our best guesses in the meantime) for each mystery singer.

Keep reading to get the latest updates!

The Gnome — Dick Van Dyke

dick van dyke gnome masked singer
Source: FOX

The Gnome was revealed to be none other than 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke, who is best known for his role in the musical Mary Poppins.

He was the first contestant eliminated in Season 9 of The Masked Singer.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mustang — Sara Evans

sara evans masked singer

Mustang slayed Rihanna's "Diamonds" in the Battle Royale, but it wasn't enough to save her.

Ultimately, she was unmasked and was revealed to be country singer Sara Evans. "I love the show and I don't think there's enough country artists represented," Sara said of her decision to come on the show. "I have three children and we're going to watch it together."

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Medusa on the 'The Masked Singer'?

medusa the masked singer
Source: FOX

Medusa hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer'?

rock lobster the masked singer
Source: FOX

Rock Lobster hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Polar Bear on 'The Masked Singer'?

polar bear the masked singer
Source: FOX

Polar Bear hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Night Owl on 'The Masked Singer'?

night owl the masked singer
Source: FOX

Night Owl hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Axolotl on 'The Masked Singer?'

axolotl the masked singer
Source: FOX

Axolotl hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Doll on 'The Masked Singer'?

doll the masked singer
Source: FOX

Doll hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Squirrel on 'The Masked Singer'?

squirrel the masked singer
Source: FOX

Squirrel hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'?

macaw the masked singer
Source: FOX

Macaw hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is UFO on 'The Masked Singer'?

ufo the masked singer
Source: FOX

UFO hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mantis on 'The Masked Singer'?

who is mantis the masked singer
Source: FOX

Mantis hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jackalope on 'The Masked Singer'?

jackalope the masked singer
Source: FOX

Jackalope hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is California Roll on 'The Masked Singer?'

california roll the masked singer
Source: FOX

California Roll hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Dandelion on 'The Masked Singer'?

dandelion the masked singer
Source: FOX

Dandelion hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Fairy on 'The Masked Singer'?

fairy the masked singer
Source: FOX

Fairy hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer'?

gargoyle the masked singer
Source: FOX

Gargoyle hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is French Hen on 'The Masked Singer'?

french hen the masked singer
Source: FOX

French Hen hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Moose on 'The Masked Singer'?

who is moose the masked singer

Moose hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the latest clues and guesses for you, though!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The New "Ding Dong Keep It On" Save Feature on 'The Masked Singer,' Explained

Season 9 of 'The Masked Singer' Adds a New Gimmick and Features All-New Themes for Each Episode

The Worst 'Masked Singer' Contestants Have All Faced Past Controversies

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.