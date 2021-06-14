David Archuleta Revealed That He Is a Member of the LGBTQ Community

Taking to his Instagram on June 13, 2021, David decided to write a lengthy post in which he shared that he is a member of the LGBTQ community, and he said that the reveal has been a long time coming.

"I came out in 2014 as gay to my family," he revealed, "But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual."

David went on to add that as time went on, he recognized that he might be asexual.