Following Caleb Kennedy's Departure, Will 'American Idol' Bring Someone Back?

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol ,” Caleb wrote in a post on Instagram. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I want to say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down."

In an interview with MSN , Caleb's mother Anita Guy said that Caleb was 12 in the video, and that he and a friend were dressing up as characters from a movie. “I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online,” Anita said. “This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night and they were imitating those characters."

"It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks," she continued. "Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

Caleb's departure comes amid a wave of controversy, but many American Idol fans are eager to see what goes down in the final four now that he won't be a part of it.