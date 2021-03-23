Katy Perry Predicted That This 18-Year-Old TikTok Star Could Win Season 19 of 'American Idol'

Along with the controversial appearance of Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway , social media can’t stop talking about Hollywood newcomer Benson Boone . Here’s what you need to know about him.

American Idol introduced the world to talents like Jordin Sparks, Kelly Clarkson, and Carrie Underwood, and now that Season 19 is well underway, fans have chosen their favorites.

Meet ‘American Idol’ Season 19 fan favorite Benson Boone.

Early into the auditions for Season 19, American Idol viewers met Benson Boone, an 18-year-old TikTok star from Monroe, Wash. who impressed judges with his acoustic rendition of “Punchline” by Aidan Martin and secured his golden ticket. Luke Bryan told the singer, “You’re not cocky, you’re humble. You’re still in diapers, you’re a toddler when it comes to this world.”

Although Benson has only been singing for about a year, his piano-accompanied performance proved that the TikToker has a serious shot at winning. Katy Perry told the singer, “They’re going to swoon over Benson Boone. I see you winning American Idol if you want it.”

On social media, Benson previously expressed his devotion to his faith, the Church of Jesus Christ, and belongs to a large and seemingly close-knit Mormon family of seven. He wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to my cool family for helping me through this awesome journey!!!”

Since discovering his inclination toward music last year, Benson has had the support of his family, offering occasional shoutouts to his parents on social media. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I love you so much mom! You do so much for me and our family and I’m so grateful to have you as a role model in my life. Love you tons.”

He echoed this same sentiment in a sweet birthday message to his dad. He wrote, “Thank you for everything you have done for me and the family. I love you so much dad, I look up to you in more ways than you know.”

According to his Instagram, Benson appears to be single and spends his spare time hiking, swimming, and enjoying nature with his friends. Along with posting clips of his music and comedic skits on social media, Benson has also proven that he is a master back flipper to his following of more than 1.4 million fans. Benson’s heavenly voice and humble demeanor may have gotten him into the Top 24, but fans want to know how long he can run with the big dogs. So, is Benson Boone here to stay?