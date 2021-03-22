'American Idol' Judges Take Home a Handsome Salary — Here Are Some Estimates

One of the most-watched talent shows out there, American Idol obtained a loyal fan base thanks to its carefully-curated roster of singers and its pioneering format. The first episode aired on Fox in 2002 and featured Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson as the judges, with Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman as the host.

Currently, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are the judges, while Ryan continues to host. Bobby Bones became the in-house mentor in 2018. How much do their salaries come to?