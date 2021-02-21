Meet Hannah Everhart, the Sassy Singer Who Amazed the Judges of 'American Idol'

The Season 4 premiere of American Idol introduced viewers to extraordinarily talented singers like DJ Johnson, Anilee List, and Grace Kinstler, and the next episode of the show is expected to up the ante even further.

The second episode features performances by rising stars like Hannah Everhart, a 17-year-old artist from Canton, Miss., whose larger-than-life personality and unmatched stage presence left Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in awe. So, did she get a golden ticket?