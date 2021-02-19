Grace Kinstler Left an 'American Idol' Judge in Tears and That's a Good Thing

Grace told Ryan Seacrest about her and her dad's shared love for the show and how his passing inspired her to finally gather the courage to audition to be on it herself. Judge Luke Bryan specifically noted how important he feels backstories are for contestants and Grace's, paired with her renditions of "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Natural Woman," brought him to tears.

"I get brought to tears by stories and backgrounds of what people have been through and their struggles," he said after Grace's audition. "But this is the first time in four years that someone just singing made me cry."

He even compared her to former American Idol successes Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.