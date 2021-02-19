Is Katy Perry Pregnant Again? 'American Idol' Fans Are Dying to Know

The singing competition’s fourth season on ABC, and 19th season overall, is back with judges Katy Perry, alongside singer Lionel Richie and country star Luke Bryan.

Fans of American Idol have been blessed with a brand new season that premiered on Valentine’s Day.

But the person who caught the attention of the most fans was none other than Katy Perry, whose baby bump was hard to ignore, prompting many to ask: Is Katy Perry pregnant on American Idol ?

The new season saw a number of contestant hopefuls, including one Claudia Conway, give it their all as they performed their hearts out in an attempt to score one of the show’s coveted Golden Tickets.

Is Katy Perry pregnant (again) on 'American Idol' in 2021?

The American Idol premiere has everyone talking … but not about the contestants. Katy Perry, who’s back as a judge for the show’s fourth season on ABC, appeared to have a bit of a baby bump that’s prompted fans to wonder whether the singer is pregnant again.

Back when Season 3 of American Idol was underway, Katy released the music video for “Never Worn White,” in which she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She also announced that the baby was due in the summer of 2020, which means that she likely became pregnant some time in the fall of 2019.

Katy was actually pregnant during the filming of the Hollywood episodes of American Idol’s Season 3, so fans were pretty confused when it looked like she was still pregnant during the audition episodes of Season 4.

So, is the "Firework" songstress expecting? At the moment, no, Katy Perry is not pregnant and she wasn’t pregnant while filming the current season of American Idol. The reason she had what people are assuming was a “baby bump” is because she had given birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, just five weeks prior to filming.

Katy’s daughter was born on Aug. 26, 2020 and according to Deadline, Season 4 of American Idol went into production on Oct. 5, 2020. Although Hollywood stars have done it in the past, that’s hardly enough time for a woman to lose all her pregnancy weight, which is why Katy was sporting a bit of a bump in the Season 4 premiere.

part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off...” she’s coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

In an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Katy explained that the juggling taking care of her newborn and the demands of her career had caught her by surprise. “We started filming American Idol Season 4 after I’d given birth, five weeks later," she said. "And I didn’t plan that. But it was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It was so intense, you know?”