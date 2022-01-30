Katy Perry Has Built a Musical Empire, but How Much Is Her Net Worth? Here's the Scoop

Katy Perry Has Built a Musical Empire, but How Much Is Her Net Worth? Here's the ScoopBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 30 2022, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Musician Katy Perry is recognized globally for her contributions to pop music, especially in the 2010s, and her eclectic stage style. Although she attempted to begin her music career as a gospel singer, Katy's second album, One of the Boys, hit music charts everywhere with iconic singles such as "I Kissed a Girl" and "Hot n' Cold."
Katy has an impressive resume under her belt and continues to soar to new heights, especially with her current residency in Las Vegas. But for all of her contributions to the music industry, what is Katy Perry's net worth? Here's everything we know.
What is Katy Perry's net worth?
Katy Perry was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Pentecostal pastor parents. She is the middle sibling of three children with an older sister named Angela and a younger brother named David. Until she was eleven years old, Katy traveled across the country with her parents setting up churches before finally settling back in Santa Barbara.
Katy's experience with music was exclusively gospel and religious music until a friend showed her "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette, which impacted her singing and songwriting moving forward. Beginning her musical training at age nine, she learned to play the guitar by age thirteen and eventually moved to Nashville after completing her GED at the age of fifteen. Her debut album, Katy Hudson, was a gospel album released in 2001, but it never reached commercial success.
After transitioning from gospel music to secular music, Katy moved to Los Angeles at age 17 and changed her stage name to Katy Perry to avoid confusion with actress Kate Hudson. After years of switching between record labels, her first pop music album, One of the Boys, was released in June 2008 to commercial success.
Katy Perry
Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Television Judge
Net worth: $330 Million
Singer-songwriter Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (stage name Katy Perry) began her career in gospel music after a strict religious upbringing. When she was exposed to secular music for the first time, it inspired her to pursue a career in pop, where she has now made a career with hits such as "Hot N' Cold," "California Gurls," "Firework," "Teenage Dream," and "Rise."
Currently, Katy is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares one child: a daughter, Daisy Dove, born in 2020.
Birth date: Oct. 25, 1984
Birth place: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Birth name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
Father: Maurice Keith Hudson
Mother: Mary Christine Perry
Marriages: Russell Brand (m. 2010–2012), Orlando Bloom (engaged 2019)
Children: Daisy Dove Bloom
Education: Paradise Valley Christian School, Santa Barbara Christian School, Dos Pueblos High School
Two years after One of the Boys, Katy was a featured artist on other pop songs (notably, "Starstrukk" by 3OH!3 and "California Gurls" by Snoop Dogg), and working on her third album Teenage Dream. Upon the album's release in August 2010, it immediately skyrocketed to number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. During the late 2010s, she also made guest appearances on a number of TV shows, such as SNL, How I Met Your Mother and Raising Hope.
Per Celebrity Net Worth, it's no wonder Katy's net worth is an estimated $330 Million. Her commercial success began in the early 2010s, but it has continued to rise in the 2020s. She has since released three more albums, performed at the SuperBowl halftime show, been married and divorced, had a child, and became engaged again.
Currently, Katy is celebrating the 2020 birth of her daughter with Orlando Bloom, named Daisy Dove Bloom. She is also participating in a Las Vegas residency called Play, which is inspired by films such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Pee-wee's Playhouse, and Pee-wee's Big Adventure. She has said the show is "the kookiest, most camp show I've ever put together" per Out.