Katy Perry Has Built a Musical Empire, but How Much Is Her Net Worth? Here's the Scoop

Singer-songwriter Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (stage name Katy Perry) began her career in gospel music after a strict religious upbringing. When she was exposed to secular music for the first time, it inspired her to pursue a career in pop, where she has now made a career with hits such as "Hot N' Cold," "California Gurls," "Firework," "Teenage Dream," and "Rise."

Currently, Katy is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares one child: a daughter, Daisy Dove, born in 2020.

Birth date: Oct. 25, 1984

Birth place: Santa Barbara, Calif.

Birth name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

Father: Maurice Keith Hudson

Mother: Mary Christine Perry

Marriages: Russell Brand (m. 2010–2012), Orlando Bloom (engaged 2019)

Children: Daisy Dove Bloom

Education: Paradise Valley Christian School, Santa Barbara Christian School, Dos Pueblos High School