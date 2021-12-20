These Super Lovey-Dovey Songs by Katy Perry Were Inspired by Orlando Bloom

Katy revealed in 2019 on the Zach Sang Show that her song “Harleys in Hawaii" is 100% about a motorcycle ride she took with Orlando during a tropical vacation. She said while she was filming American Idol, Orlando spent time with her there. They rented a Harley motorcycle together for a couple of days and took a few rides throughout the island. The picturesque and lovey-dovey experience was enough to inspire her to come up with the lyrics to such a memorable song.