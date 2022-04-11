Over the last few years, Jimmie Allen has been making massive waves in the country music scene. Through hits such as "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To," he endeared himself to millions of the genre's fans worldwide. Then, after he became the winner of the 2021 Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year (only the second Black artist to win the title following Darius Rucker in 2009), his position in country music history books was solidified.