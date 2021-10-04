Country Singer Jimmie Allen and His Wife Alexis Gale Have a Rom-Com Love Story

Lately, country singer and DWTS Season 30 contestant Jimmie Allen is everywhere. He is best known for his infectious musical abilities, which span multiple hits throughout his growing career, such as "Make Me Want to" and "Best Shot."

As the singer rises to stardom, fans are trying to learn more about him, his upbringing, and his family life. One charming aspect of his life that fans fawn over is that Jimmie — who often sings about fairytales — is living out his own with his wife, Alexis Gale.