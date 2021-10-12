Is Jimmie Allen Hiding Something? The Real Reason He Always Wears a Hat

When asked about his favorite accessories by New York Magazine , Jimmie Allen was pretty candid and honest about the items he cares about most in life. Describing the hat he was wearing during the interview, he said, “I always wear a hat. I used to wear fedoras back in the day, then switched over to cowboy hats, but this one is kind of a mix between a cowboy hat and a fedora."

"It’s like a cowboy hat up top, but instead of the ends folding up at the sides like on a cowboy hat, it’s straight all around, which is actually really hard to find," he continued. "I first saw this hat on someone else while I was working on a show and I was like, ‘I need to get that.’ I probably own 13 of them now. I wore it on my album cover.”

It sounds like Jimmy just appreciates the look of having a nice hat on, and there's nothing deeper to his fashion choice than that.