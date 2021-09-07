The Rumored 'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Includes a 'Bachelor' and a Controversial YouTuber

Though many mourn the end of the summer, the beginning of fall marks the return of beloved TV programs. The hit dancing competition series, Dancing with the Stars , is set to return to the small screen on Sept. 20 for a landmark 30th season. While host Tyra Banks , the judging panel, and most of the pros will be look familiar from Season 29 , the Season 30 cast will be making history.

ABC has yet to reveal the full list of celebrities who will be donning their dancing shoes, but the network did confirm several of the stars. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Season 30.

The rumored 'DWTS' Season 30 cast features an Olympian, a Bravolebrity, and several notable influencers.

The entire cast will be announced on Good Morning America on Sept. 8, but ABC did confirm two stars ahead of time. Olympic gold medalist Sunisa "Suni" Lee will swap out her gymnastics leotard for a glittery DWTS costume on Season 30. Suni won three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and she's joining the competition while also navigating her freshman year of college at Auburn University.

The athlete isn't the only teenager who will be in the cast. YouTube personality JoJo Siwa will make history on the series as the first person to compete with a same-sex partner. The Dance Moms alum (who clearly has a leg up on the competition) is rumored to be working with Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. There are reports circulating that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and The Bachelor Season 25 lead Matt James will also be dancing.

Fitness instructor and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots is also one of the speculated cast members. Many were introduced to the Broadway dancer when her husband, Nick Cordero, passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. Brian Austin Green is another celebrity who may be joining Season 30. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor has appeared on a slew of reality contests in recent years, and his partner will reportedly be his girlfriend/DWTS pro, Sharna Burgess.

