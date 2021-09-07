The Rumored 'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Includes a 'Bachelor' and a Controversial YouTuber

The Rumored 'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Includes a 'Bachelor' and a Controversial YouTuberBy Shannon Raphael
Sep. 7 2021, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Though many mourn the end of the summer, the beginning of fall marks the return of beloved TV programs. The hit dancing competition series, Dancing with the Stars, is set to return to the small screen on Sept. 20 for a landmark 30th season. While host Tyra Banks, the judging panel, and most of the pros will be look familiar from Season 29, the Season 30 cast will be making history.
ABC has yet to reveal the full list of celebrities who will be donning their dancing shoes, but the network did confirm several of the stars. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Season 30.
The rumored 'DWTS' Season 30 cast features an Olympian, a Bravolebrity, and several notable influencers.
The entire cast will be announced on Good Morning America on Sept. 8, but ABC did confirm two stars ahead of time. Olympic gold medalist Sunisa "Suni" Lee will swap out her gymnastics leotard for a glittery DWTS costume on Season 30.
Suni won three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and she's joining the competition while also navigating her freshman year of college at Auburn University.
The athlete isn't the only teenager who will be in the cast. YouTube personality JoJo Siwa will make history on the series as the first person to compete with a same-sex partner. The Dance Moms alum (who clearly has a leg up on the competition) is rumored to be working with Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.
There are reports circulating that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and The Bachelor Season 25 lead Matt James will also be dancing.
Fitness instructor and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots is also one of the speculated cast members. Many were introduced to the Broadway dancer when her husband, Nick Cordero, passed away from COVID-19 in 2020.
Brian Austin Green is another celebrity who may be joining Season 30. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor has appeared on a slew of reality contests in recent years, and his partner will reportedly be his girlfriend/DWTS pro, Sharna Burgess.
The final purported star dancer may be the most controversial one for the season. Olivia Jade Giannulli, the eldest daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, is participating on the series, according to an ET report. While some knew of Olivia from her YouTube career and her beauty collaborations, a lot of people first learned about her when her parents were involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal.
Though viewers are waiting on official confirmation regarding the cast, the pro dancers have already been confirmed for the season.
The pros, the host, and the judges have all been revealed for 'DWTS' Season 30.
The celebrity cast members often get the most attention from season to season, but their professional partners are just as important when it comes to their chances of winning.
The Season 30 male pros include Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savenchko, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev.
The female professionals are Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, and Lindsay Arnold.
The pros and their partners will be dancing for Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough. Len Goodman, who had to step aside during Season 29 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be back. Tyra Banks will return for her second season as the host. Dancing with the Stars Season 31 will premiere on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.