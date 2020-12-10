Amanda Kloots Named as One of the Hosts Joining 'The Talk' in Season 11

On July 5, 2020, Amanda Kloots learned that her husband and fellow Broadway star Nick Cordero died from severe medical complications after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The star was there for him throughout his 95-day-long fight with the horrible illness. Amanda encouraged friends, family, and fans to partake in a daily singalong of his trademark song, "Live Your Life," and she also launched a Kickstarter to provide him the best medical treatment possible.