Tyra Banks Is Focused on Motherhood and ModelLand Right Now — Not Marriage

Most of us were at least a little bit obsessed with America’s Next Top Model at one point in time. Many of us are still pretty obsessed today — who among us has not practiced “smizing” in the mirror? We all have. Supermodel host Tyra Banks is one of the hardest working women in the biz who has been able to create an amazing career spanning several decades (even though she looks like she could have only been alive for, like, three of those decades).