Gold Medalist Suni Lee Is the First Hmong American to Represent Team USA

Suni’s parents are both Hmong originally from Laos. Her father and mother were young children when their families fled for refugee camps in Thailand after the U.S. pulled their forces out of Laos.

Suni has said that her parents and grandparents don’t talk about the difficulties they faced leaving their home and building a new life in an unfamiliar country. However, she said that their history makes her all the more proud to represent them on the world stage.