Simone Biles Pretty Much Handpicked Her Replacement

Previously, Simone Biles faced the possibility of not qualifying for the uneven bars, but in a last-minute turn of events, reports confirmed that the so-called G.O.A.T. was on track to win not five, but six medals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games .

Although Simone has an extensive track record that has earned her a grand total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, recent reports suggest that Simone will be withdrawing from this year’s games. So, what happened to Simone Biles ?

With Simone considering forfeiting the competition, fans are wondering who will take her place on Team USA. Luckily, her replacement is an athlete who was handpicked by Simone herself. So who will replace Simone Biles on Team USA in Tokyo? Meet Jordan Chiles .

Simone shared that although her decision was a difficult one to make, she is choosing to sit out the Olympics to focus on her mental health. There is still a chance that Simone will compete in the all-around on July 29, but for now, Simone says she’s taking things “day by day”.

Although spectators initially assumed that Simone would be withdrawing from this year’s Olympics due to a physical injury, reps later revealed the real reason why Simone announced she would be stepping back. In an interview with Today , Simone shared, "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment.”

Who is Simone’s replacement in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games? Meet Jordan Chiles.

Reports confirm that 20-year-old Jordan Chiles will pick up where Simone left off at the 2021 Olympic Summer Games if Simone chooses not to compete. According to Jordan, she has amassed a world of knowledge after training alongside Simone, who helped her get her career back on track after she considered giving up the sport for good.

Following Jordan's performance at the U.S. championships in 2018 — where she ranked 11th in the all-around — Simone reached out to Jordan and invited her to train at the World Champions Centre, which is run by Simone and her family, and they’ve maintained a friendship ever since.

Jordan told The New York Times that one of the many things she’s learned from Simone is self-confidence. "I discovered that gymnastics doesn't always have to be about strictness and being so hard on yourself and having so much doubt," she said.

"I actually realized this when I saw Simone compete. She looks like she's having fun out there, laughing and giggling, and doesn't look stressed or tired. I was like, 'You know, I'm going to try that one of these days and see how it turns out,'" Jordan explained.