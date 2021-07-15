Jordan Chiles' Mom Won't Have to Watch Her Daughter Compete From Prison

A judge has agreed to allow Gina Chiles , the mother of 2021 United States Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles , to postpone reporting to federal prison so that she can watch her daughter compete in Tokyo .

The mother of the 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast was meant to report to prison on July 27, the same day Jordan is set to compete in the final, should team USA make it through qualifying.

